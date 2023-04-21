ELKHART — Area seniors and their loved ones were offered a wealth of information and advice at an Active Aging and Wellness Resource Fair on Thursday.
Hosted by Aging Connections of Michiana, the event at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center drew hundreds of visitors in its first year being held at Elkhart, said Malana Maher, president and founder of Aging Connections.
Nearly 70 vendors were on hand at Thursday’s event, touching on a range of issues, from financial planners to medical and non-medical home care.
“Today is all about providing education for the community and an opportunity for so many of our members to network and work with each other,” Maher said.
The event also provided residents with information on the full depth of services and resources available, which Maher said are not always widely known.
“When I first started in health care, everyone operated in little silos,” said Maher. “They didn’t help each other and that’s now how we take care of our community. We all have to work together, so we foster that in our organization. We don’t call it a competition, we call it ‘co-opetition.’”
The fair also included a series of free presentations and demonstrations, which gave attendees an opportunity to hear more in-depth discussions of issues and topics. Free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and mammograms were also offered.
Ahmanda Smith, a physician liaison for South Bend Orthopaedics, said the aging population is one of the health clinic’s larger demographics.
She said the aging population is often overlooked and she enjoyed being there to help attendees learn what SBO offers.
“It’s incredible to be able to put a face to a name and to bring awareness to the organization and highlight the services we do have because a lot of times people think orthopedics and they’re like ‘I don’t have a bad knee or hip, so what do I need from them?’” she said. “Well, we’ve got a plastic surgeon, podiatrist, hand surgeon, a physical therapist, in-house durable medical equipment … it’s great.”
Smith said the SBO has participated in fairs like this at other locations and has seen about a 35 percent increase in patients after the event.
“This is a wonderful community of people bringing in resources together to help the aging population,” she said.
Overall, Maher said she was pleased with Thursday’s turnout and hopes to make it an annual event in Elkhart.
“I always tell my group at our meetings that the more we get together, the more we get to know each other and we build that level of trust which makes us better resources for other professionals and the community at large. It’s all about helping each other,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.