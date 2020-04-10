INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Hoosier deaths related to coronavirus rose to 300, Indiana health officials confirmed Friday.
That is an increase of 55 reported deaths from Thursday, according to numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. Since test results have been known to come back later than a person has died, the number does not mean that 55 people died between Thursday and Friday.
In Elkhart County, no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. Three Elkhart County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died.
ISDH reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County, bringing the total to 61.
Though getting test results have taken weeks in some cases, Elkhart General Hospital reports that their processing time is now down. According to Elkhart County Emergency Management director Jennifer Tobey, tests are being processed in two to three days, as Labcorp can do the processing in Michiana.
Statewide, 6,907 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, which is an increase of 568 cases since Thursday.
The ISDH reports that at least 35,040 tests have been reported.
