ELKHART — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Tolson Center was supposed to administer 2,700 doses last week; the number of people actually getting immunized was 540.
In other words, the clinic provided vaccines to 20 percent of the people it had set out to vaccinate, according to numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, which hosted the clinic.
ISDH Deputy Health Commissioner Pam Pontones said last Tuesday, when she visited Elkhart as the clinic opened, that the goal was to administer about 540 vaccines each day Tuesday through Saturday. But according to the Elkhart County Minority Health Coalition, which assisted with the clinic, the state ended up having 340 available vaccines at the clinic each day because there were fewer registrations than had been expected. Health officials announced last Tuesday that the clinic would also allow walk-in appointments, and the clinic received heavy coverage in local media. Yet, the average number of people getting vaccinated at the clinic each day was 108.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait was disappointed with that result.
“Obviously, we hoped for more,” she said, adding that the clinic wasn’t entirely set up for success. “They only gave us a week to be able to get appointments in and to be able to really push that clinic, and it wasn’t in a usual place. If you looked at the registration site, it was low down on the list.”
An ISDH spokesperson said the department works extensively with local leaders and had significant support from leaders in Elkhart County but said Indiana has gotten to a point where fewer people are interested in getting vaccinated.
“Like many states, Indiana is seeing lower demand for vaccine at the moment, and efforts are focused on building awareness and confidence as we work to get more Hoosiers vaccinated,” Megan Wade-Taxter said in an email.
Wait also said that vaccine hesitancy is playing a role.
“I don’t think there’s any denying that, in Elkhart County, we have a vaccine hesitancy rate that’s really high, which is unfortunate,” she said.
General problem, not all bad
The Tolson Center mobile clinic is not the only one having issues filling appointments. Elkhart General Hospital’s vice president of medical affairs, Dr. Michelle Bache, said Tuesday that the hospital’s vaccine clinic is seeing no-shows, especially for the second dose. ISDH is trying to address that issue by calling residents who need to get their second dose to help them schedule an appointment and identify barriers, Wade-Taxter said.
Wait said the county’s clinic is also seeing fewer appointments filled, but she said that is not entirely bad.
“This lets us get a break and take a deep breath and strategize how we can get out into the community and get people vaccinated,” she said Tuesday. “So today, we were able to do a mobile clinic to go to a factory and offer the vaccination to that factory, and we will do that more and more.”
The county, like the state as a whole, has seen a decrease in the average number of people vaccinated per day since the Johnson & Johnson pause, and at least some of it is caused by that series not being available for two weeks. The county’s seven-day average for vaccinations per day was around 1,100 before the pause and is around 900 now. That decrease is slightly more than what can be explained purely by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being temporarily unavailable, as that series was administered closer to 100 than 200 times a day just before the pause.
But as the county has picked the low-hanging vaccination fruits, giving at least the first shot to 33.9 percent of residents aged 16 and older, there could be other reasons than hesitancy for why the effort has slowed down, according to Wait.
“We realize there is still hesitancy for lots of reasons. It may not necessarily be because you don’t believe in it, it could be that you don’t have transportation to get here, and we need to get to you,” Wait said.
Or people may not want to or be able to miss work to get vaccinated, which is a reason why taking clinics to businesses could be effective. And this Friday, there’s a walk-in-only clinic at Concord Event Center from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Those hours were chosen specifically to help people who can’t get away from work during normal business hours, Wait said.
A Moderna clinic at Millersburg Elementary on May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., with the second dose administered on June 8, could help get vaccines to Amish residents and others who are less likely to be in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee or Wakarusa, which are currently the only places in the county to have permanent clinics.
Goal is still 70 percent
Wait continues to believe that the goal of getting 70 percent of adult county residents fully vaccinated can be achieved, though County Commissioners Frank Lucchese, R-1, said Tuesday, in explaining why he wants to end the county’s coronavirus-related restrictions, that it will be difficult to get above 50 percent. But that’s not enough to get COVID-19 out of our area, Wait said.
“If we could get more of a herd immunity that was 70 to 80 percent, then the likelihood that we would be able to stomp out the variants and have less spread would mean that we could go back to some type of what we would all consider normality in the third quarter of 2021, instead of the fourth quarter or even on into 2022,” Wait said.
In late March, Wait said she wanted to have 70 percent of adult county residents vaccinated by the end of June, a 90-day period. Though she agreed that the county is not on pace to hit that goal within that time limit, that is still her goal, she said Wednesday, adding that it will depend to some extent on whether the county’s vaccine supply picks up.
The state’s weekly scores and advisory levels for counties were updated Wednesday, with Elkhart County remaining orange, the second-most severe of four advisory levels.
The recent increase in infections appears to have leveled off in the past week, with a seven-day average of 56 cases per day on Tuesday. The positive test rate average, which runs a week behind, has fallen from a recent peak of 11.1 percent to 9.5 percent. One new death was reported Wednesday, meaning that seven county residents have died from COVID-19 in the past 30 days. Since March 2020, there have been 434 COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County, according to ISDH. There have been a total of 27,865 confirmed cases in the county.
