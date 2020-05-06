ELKHART — Three more Elkhart County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
That brings number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus to 16 in the county.
Elkhart County also had an increase of 20 confirmed cases, bringing that total to 361.
According to the Elkhart County Health Department, the number of new cases per day in Elkhart County should be nearing its peak.
Statewide, 862 new cases were reported by the ISDH on Wednesday. That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 21,870.
While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Tuesday, about 41 percent of ICU beds and 79.4 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.
A total of 1,264 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 51 since Tuesday.
To date, 120,496 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 115,834 on Tuesday.
