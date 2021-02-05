ELKHART — South Main Street between Hively and Lusher avenues may soon be reconstructed, as the City Council is set to vote on a $3.65 million project that, among other things, would change the number of lanes from four to three.
The project, which is part of a larger effort to upgrade South Main Street, would also result in a new bike path, sidewalk and tree lawns, as well as a new water main and storm sewer. Instead of having two lanes in each direction, the section would have one in each direction and a center turn lane – all of it similar to the $2.75 million Benham Avenue upgrade that was completed last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.