INDIANAPOLIS — Two more Elkhart County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
This is the first time that two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the county on the same day. Seven county residents are now reported to have died from the virus. One week earlier, that number was three.
No details about the deaths were released.
Elkhart County also saw its biggest increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 24. The total is now now 269. The only Indiana counties to see higher increases on Tuesday were Cass, Lake and Marion counties with 85, 129 and 158, respectively.
Statewide, 650 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 16,588.
A total of 901 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19. Another 91 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.
To date, 87,181 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 84,476 on Monday.
(2) comments
And almost 60,000 deaths in America.....Thanks, trump...
You mean thanks China*
