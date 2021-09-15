ELKHART — A vehicle flipped onto the roof of another vehicle in a Prairie Street crash late Tuesday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
Rosemarie Mateo of Elkhart told police she was driving north on Prairie Street when her Toyota was hit by a Nissan driving west on Garfield Avenue, according to police. The intersection has stop signs for drivers on Garfield but not Prairie.
