ELKHART — Two employees at Elkhart City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the city's seven-hour budget hearing at the Lerner Theatre on Saturday.
According to the Mayor's Office, all employees at City Hall were sent home Thursday afternoon. The building will be deep-cleaned before being reopened Monday.
The budget hearing Saturday was in the Lerner Theatre's Crystal Ballroom and was attended by most City Council members, Mayor Rod Roberson, the city's department heads and other city staff. The Mayor's Office estimated that about 40 people were at the meeting.
The ballroom was used so that those in attendance could sit with more than six feet between them. However, many participants took off their masks for extended periods of time while social distancing. Participants were also served breakfast and lunch, with some not social distancing while eating.
All city employees who were at the hearing are required to take a COVID-19 test and work from home until it comes back negative, according to the Mayor's Office. The two people who tested positive did take part in meals. The city has let the people who ate with them know that they were in close proximity to the infected employees.
The administration said it is confident the risk of additional spread is low, based on the proximity, PPE usage and sanitizing that was in place during the Saturday meeting.
"This virus is with us and we must remain vigilant. None of us are immune and we have to continue to mask up, sanitize, and take this seriously," Roberson said in a press release. "My staff are essential to this city and their health is my top concern. Thankfully our infected staff members are mildly symptomatic and we will continue to hope and pray for their swift recovery. This is a bump in the road where we will take the necessary time to make sure everyone is healthy and get back to full force as soon as possible."
