ELKHART — A statewide silver alert was declared Monday for 15-year-old Sydney Ray Gunter of Elkhart. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
Gunter is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall,120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last in Elkhart at 2:30 a.m. Monday. She was wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas and could be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate TY2975.
