LEXINGTON, Ky., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Tempur Sealy" or the "Company") today announced that it has selected Crawfordsville, Indiana as the site for its previously-announced third domestic foam-pouring plant. The new state-of-the-art plant is expected to be the largest Tempur Sealy manufacturing facility in the world and will be located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Subject to closing conditions, the construction on the 130-acre site is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021.