ELKHART — A woman who is three weeks away from celebrating her 106th birthday received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, along with her fellow residents and the staff at the Eastlake Terrace senior home.
Nellie Yoder, 105, said this is not the first time she has lived through a pandemic. When she was 3, she was infected with the 1918 influenza, which spread around the world in 1918 and 1919, killing an estimated 50 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We needed a doctor because I was so sick, and the temperature kept going up toward the evening. They said it should come down, but you better get a doctor,” Yoder said. “The doctor came. But my uncle got the flu and he passed away. I can still see him today.”
More than a century later, Yoder had no doubts about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which she called “a shot for progress.”
“I’m glad when they find something new and different to give people, and I’ll be willing to take it,” she said. “A shot doesn’t hurt you that much.”
Yoder became the first of the residents at Eastlake Terrace to receive the second dose, surrounded by friends and staff, immediately after Mayor Rod Roberson had read a proclamation in recognition of Yoder.
“The City of Elkhart recognizes Nellie Yoder for her strength and fortitude as she receives the COVID-19 vaccine,” the proclamation began. “Nellie is 105-years-old and is a beautiful example of community and service as she does her part to keep herself and her neighbors safe from this virus.”
Originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she grew up and worked on a farm, Yoder later moved to South Bend, where she worked at South Bend Bake Company and Robertson’s. Yoder moved to Elkhart to be closer to one of her two daughters, Patti Holmes. But during the pandemic, nursing home residents, who are more likely than others to be severely affected by COVID-19, have seen little of their relatives. For months, there were no visits, and since late December, Yoder’s daughter has been able to be with her for two hours per week. They also talk over the phone every night.
Yoder, like so many others, looks forward to the day when family and friends can once again visit without restrictions.
“Just so we can talk, see what’s going on in their lives,” she said.
Roberson thanked Yoder and everyone else at the nursing home for showing the way by getting the vaccine.
“We’re walking in your path, and I’m awfully proud to be able to say that,” the mayor said. “This has to be, at this time of our lives, the most important thing we that we can do for somebody else.”
As of Tuesday, 19,482 Elkhart County residents had received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,408 had received the second dose.
The county’s seven-day average for new infections was 22 on Tuesday, which is similar to the number of infections in May. The number of daily infections peaked at above 300 in November.
In recent days, the county’s seven-day positivity rate has slipped under 5 percent for the first time since March. If it remains under 5 percent, the county’s weekly COVID-19 score will be downgraded from yellow to blue, which is the least severe level. Should the county stay blue for two consecutive weeks, some restrictions by Gov. Eric Holcomb will be loosened, though the Elkhart County Public Health Orders could remain in place.
