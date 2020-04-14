INDIANAPOLIS — There are now 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
That is an increase of 11 from the Monday report.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Elkhart County. There are three confirmed deaths of county residents that are related to COVID-19.
ISDH reports that 1,039 people have been tested in Elkhart County. According to county officials, the actual number could be higher, as not all tests are immediately reported to the state.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases increased by 313 to reach 8,527. There were 37 new deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the total for the state to 387.
At least 46,017 Hoosiers have been tested, according to ISDH.
ICU beds remain available statewide. The total capacity is 2,920, and 46.3% of those are currently available. 24.7% are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 74.5% of the 2,926 ventilators in the state remain available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.