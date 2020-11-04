ELKHART, Ind. — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded Church Community Services an award of $100,000 for its two-year award cycle.
The award will help Church Community Services in better serving the Latinx community in Elkhart County. Through this effort, two members of the Latinx community will be hired. One full-time person will direct outreach efforts into the community and the other part-time person will serve guests in the food pantry.
