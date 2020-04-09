INDIANAPOLIS — Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County were reported on Thursday. That brings the county total to 56.
The increase was one of the largest reported in the state on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The ISDH had not updated the number of cases in Elkhart County since Tuesday, which may be part of the reason for the large jump of new confirmed cases in Elkhart County.
There were no new confirmed deaths in the county that were related to COVID-19. Three deaths of Elkhart County residents are tied to the virus.
Also announced Thursday, 430 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 6,351 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 245 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 32,133 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 30,869 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 127. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Bartholomew (17), Clark (11), Decatur (10), Elkhart (10), Floyd (10), Hendricks (12), Johnson (17), Lake (64) and Porter (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
