ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, Heart City Health Center and Elkhart County Health Department, will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic this weekend.
The clinic is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart.
The following services will be offered:
Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second dose and boosters available
Moderna vaccine: ages 18 and older, 1st and 2nd dose and boosters available
COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
Information table: COVID-19 health consultation with a bilingual health professional to respond to all questions regarding COVID-19
No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register for their appointments by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
NIHHC invites community members to get their family up to date on COVID-19 vaccination, so they are protected and ready to go back to school and back inside, where viruses spread more easily. The BA.5 subvariant is the most contagious COVID-19 strain so far, organizers said, and it is rapidly spreading across the country and now in Elkhart County. Current vaccines still protect individuals against severe illness and death from COVID-19.
“We have the tools to keep COVID under control,” said NIHHC Executive Director Liliana Quintero. “Now is the time to get your shot and get ready for school.”
NIHHC’s COVID-19 clinics provide accessible, convenient, bilingual, and culturally sensitive services. To help address transportation barriers, NIHHC is offering a $20 gas gift card to everyone who has an appointment and receives the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging everyone to come back to complete their vaccination cycle. The Elkhart Public Library will also be providing free bilingual books for children.
Since July 2021, NIHHC has held 14 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in northern Indiana, providing over 2,300 shots to the community. NIHHC meets community members by providing education to make informed decisions about vaccination and by addressing barriers to accessing health care services through trusted locations, convenient days and hours, and the availability of bilingual staff.
With support from the CDC Foundation, REAL Services, and the Indiana Department of Health, NIHHC’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Unite Against COVID-19, reaches the community by partnering with trusted influencers and messengers, leaders, health care providers, and community organizations and agencies.
