ELKHART — Heart City Health-Women’s Health, located at 1545 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, has been recognized with the Fairbanks Award by the Business Recognition Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
The Fairbanks Award is given to recognize businesses that have made an outstanding contribution toward beautification of the community under the criteria established by the Business Recognition Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates are judged on beautification of existing property through renovation and/or landscaping, or beautification through new construction. This includes, but is not limited to, overall appearance of the structure, use of landscaping materials and appropriate signage.
The chamber also announced two other business honors for the month – to Centier Bank and Indiana Trust Wealth Management.
At Centier Bank, Mike Schrage represents the fourth generation leading this family-owned bank, with the fifth generation ready to take over the reins. With over 950 associates, Centier has 71 locations throughout 11 counties, including four in Elkhart County.
Indiana Trust Wealth Management is the first employee-owned, independent trust company in the state, with more than 30 years in the wealth management profession and nearly $2 billion in assets under management. Serving clients nationwide, the company has regional offices in Elkhart and Mishawaka. David R. Kibbe is president and CEO.
Both companies were cited not only for providing quality service to customers but for participating in community service and support projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.