GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital is looking for registered nurses or nursing assistants ready to take their career to the next level.
Applicants are invited to stop by the lobby of hospital any Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through March 25 to get an on-the-spot interview with a recruiter and meet leaders from the hospital’s nursing team. Hospital officials can talk about sign-on bonuses, tuition loan repayment and other benefits.
“At Goshen Health, we rely heavily on our nurses to be the hearts and hands of patient care,” said chief nursing officer Julie Crossley. “We are committed to giving our nurses work environments to support their efforts through empowerment, continuing education and the opportunity to work in various departments. Plus, their insights help us provide the high-quality care embraced by our culture.”
Applicants can also schedule a time to visit. More information on all job opportunities at Goshen Health is available at goshenhealth.com/jobs or 574-364-2626.
