In Frankfort, an initiative led by Healthy Communities of Clinton County Coalition is promoting healthier pregnancies and providing support to expectant mothers and families through an annual community baby shower, held each year in September.
For the past 11 years, the organization has been hosting a community baby shower, an event that not only celebrates new life but also provides moms with vital resources and education to ensure the health and well-being of both mothers and infants.
“We invite anybody in the community who is pregnant or if they delivered in June, July, or August,” Libbi Smith, community nurse educator at Healthy Communities of Clinton County said. “That way, we cover a whole year's worth of pregnant people.”
The shower is a community-driven healthcare initiative to provide a place where moms can find support, guidance, and valuable resources as they prepare for the journey of motherhood.
“A lot of the moms that attend are our clients already, so a lot of times they're my people that I'm already working with,” Smith said. “But then we also work really close with WIC and the Pregnancy Resource Center, some of those places. So sometimes it's places like that that will also invite pregnant women that maybe aren't seeing me.”
One of the standout features of the shower is its inclusivity. Healthy Communities ensures that the event caters to the needs of all expectant mothers in the community, regardless of their background or circumstances, creating a broad and supportive community network.
The success of the shower is attributed to the collaborative spirit of Healthy Communities and their partners. The event brings together local agencies, medical professionals, churches, and volunteers who all share a common goal: to ensure that every expectant mother receives the support they need. Agencies such as WIC, the Pregnancy Resource Center, and the Board of Health actively participate, contributing to the event's resources and services.
“This year we had 67 moms in attendance today,” Smith said. “We had 25 vendors there. When I say vendors I don't mean vendors selling things obviously. These are agencies that provide services to babies and moms that just want to love on our mamas and so they came and gave out things as well. The moms go home with their hands full and hopefully their hearts too.”
The event not only showers expectant mothers with gifts but also with knowledge. Education is a cornerstone of Healthy Communities' approach to community health. A significant focus of the shower is providing essential education on topics such as safe sleep practices. This gives mothers the information they need to ensure their infants' safety, which, in turn, contributes to healthier outcomes.
“I focused a lot on safe sleep at the shower, and some of the new practices and things that we're finding are better practices to keep our babies safe while they're sleeping,” Smith said. “I gave an education lesson to everybody there and you could have heard a pin drop. I'm on a Fetal Infant Mortality Review Team. Any deaths that occur for a baby that is one year or younger, we review as a team. And one of the main things that we always hear about are infant deaths through unsafe sleeping conditions.”
By educating and supporting mothers during pregnancy, Smith said they are actively working to reduce infant mortality rates. Their dedication to preventive health measures ensures that mothers are better prepared for childbirth, leading to healthier outcomes for both them and their babies.
Smith, the organization's pregnancy navigator, has spent 30 years as an ER nurse in Clinton County and said she understands the importance of community health intimately. Her passion for supporting mothers and ensuring the well-being of her community is a driving force behind the success of these initiatives.
“Doing community health is such an important thing to me,” she said. “If we do preventative community health, then people in the ER don't have as many patients. That's a good thing. Our motto at Healthy Communities is to make the healthy choice the easy choice.”
