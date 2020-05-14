ELKHART — Forest River Inc., a leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, pontoon boats, cargo trailers and shuttle buses, has announced the acquisition of REV Group’s shuttle bus businesses.
REV Group’s shuttle bus brands, with dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, have a history dating back over 60 years, with a strong relationship with the commercial public sector, Forest River said.
“We are excited to welcome Champion Bus and ElDorado to Forest River," said David Wright of Forest River. "Both organizations have built a history of integrity, quality and innovation, and enjoy an excellent reputation in our industry today.
"As we navigate these challenging times, the addition of these historic and iconic brands to the Forest River family enhances our ability to provide products and a customer experience that is second to none. We look forward to working with our dealer partners as we better position Forest River’s shuttle bus divisions for the future.”
Forest River will acquire the following REV Group shuttle bus brands: Champion Bus, Federal Coach, World Trans, Krystal Coach, ElDorado and Goshen Coach. These brands are produced in Imlay City, Michigan, and Salina, Kansas.
This diverse product line provides convenient and dependable transportation for colleges, churches, assisted living facilities, retirement communities, transportation companies and government agencies, the company said.
