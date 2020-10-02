GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H invites any youth in Elkhart County or surrounding areas to participate in a program called 4-H Grows Science @ Corteva.
Participants do not need to be in 4-H to attend this event. This hybrid virtual/in-person experience will be happening Saturday, Oct. 10, at the ECCC building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. This is a free event, but participants must register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.