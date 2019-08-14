Youth honors orchestras offer in-person, video auditions

GOSHEN — Two Community School of the Arts youth orchestras will hold open auditions for new members at the Goshen College Music Center. Youth Honors Orchestra ensembles are open by audition for students in Grades 7-12.
Live auditions will be held at the Goshen College Music Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the Youth Honors Concert Orchestra (Grades 7-9), directed by Rose Wollman; and Youth Honors Symphony Orchestra (Grades 9-12), directed by Caleb Wenzel. To schedule an audition, participants can email yho@goshen.edu or call 574-535-7849. Video audition submissions will also be accepted: email a private YouTube link to yho@goshen.edu by Friday, Aug. 23.
Audition requirements are two scales of your choice in either one or two octaves and two minutes of a solo piece or school ensemble music for the Youth Honors Concert Orchestra and two scales of your choice in either two or three octaves and two minutes of a solo piece or school ensemble music for the Youth Honors Symphony Orchestra.
The Youth Honors Concert Orchestra rehearses weekly from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 27; the Youth Honors Symphony Orchestra rehearses weekly from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 27.
Tuition for all Community School of the Arts ensembles is $200, payable in semester installments of $100 each, plus registration fee. Financial aid is available. More information is available from the Music Center Main Office at 574-535-7361 or gcmusiccenter.org/youth-honors-orchestra.
