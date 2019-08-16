Youth Honors Orchestra faculty announced

GOSHEN — The Community School of the Arts has announced the hiring of two conductors: Rose Wollman, Youth Honors Concert Orchestra, for Grades 7 to 9; and Caleb Wenzel, Youth Honors Symphony Orchestra, for Grades 9 to 12.
Praised for her multifaceted interpretations of classical and contemporary music, violist Rose Wollman is sought after as a soloist, chamber musician, teacher, orchestral musician and now conductor. She has performed in venues around the world such as Carnegie Hall, Suntory Hall, the KKL, and Constitution Hall. She joins the Goshen College Community School of the Arts as conductor and a violin/viola faculty member.
Wollman has worked in many settings as conductor and coach for programs such as the Notre Dame choral conducting program, the Evansville Youth Philharmonic, and New England Conservatory Prep. A dedicated teacher, Wollman currently teaches at St. Mary’s College, the University of Notre Dame and Valparaiso University. Additionally, she has taught viola and chamber music at the University of Evansville, DePauw University, Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, and the University of Illinois.
As an orchestral musician, Wollman has performed with the Lucerne Festival Academy Orchestra under Pierre Boulez, the Pacific Music Festival Orchestra under Fabio Luisi, the Portland Symphony, and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. She has served as principal violist of the Evansville Philharmonic and Cape Cod Symphony, and frequently plays with the South Bend Symphony and for University of Notre Dame events.
Wollman holds a D.M. in viola performance with a minor in music theory from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, studying with Atar Arad. She also holds degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music, and the University of Illinois. She lives in South Bend with her husband and daughter, who will turn 1 in October.
In his first season as conductor of the Youth Honors Symphony Orchestra of the Goshen College Community School of the Arts and his fourth season as music director of Our Lady’s Consort at University of Notre Dame, Wenzel maintains an active artistic profile as conductor, composer and keyboard artist.
Wenzel serves as associate director of the Oregon Bach Festival Composers Symposium and Principal Conductor of the American Creators Ensemble at University of Oregon. As the winner of the 2019 Respighi Prize in Conducting, Wenzel guest-conducted Chamber Orchestra of New York at Carnegie Hall and will return as the organization’s 2019-20 apprentice conductor.
Locally, Wenzel serves as conducting fellow of the South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestras, regularly guest-conducts Ensemble CONCEPT/21, and is artistic director of Gold & Blue Co. at University of Notre Dame. An accomplished pianist and composer, his works have been performed at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and throughout the United States, and in Poland, England and Japan. He regularly performs as a concerto soloist and recitalist of both solo and chamber music, recently presenting programs in Dallas, Baltimore, Minneapolis and New York City.
Wenzel completed his DMA in conducting at the University of Notre Dame under the mentorship of renowned Venezuelan-American conductor Carmen-Helena Téllez. He previously studied at The Catholic University of America, where he served as university organist, and at St. John’s University (Minnesota).
The Youth Honors Concert Orchestra rehearses weekly from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 27, and the Youth Honors Symphony Orchestra rehearses weekly from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 27. Young musicians can schedule an audition by email at yho@goshen.edu or by calling 574-535-7849. Video audition submissions will also be accepted: email a private YouTube link to yho@goshen.edu by Aug. 23.
Tuition for all CSA ensembles is $200, payable in semester installments of $100 each, plus registration fee. Financial aid is available. More information is available at the Music Center Main Office at 574-535-7361 or gcmusiccenter.org/youth-honors-orchestra.
