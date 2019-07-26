Year of the Pumpkin winner spices it up

GOSHEN — Trevor Wendzonka of Goshen won the Year of the Pumpkin special contest with his entry, Two Sisters and a Big Brother, in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Open Class Home & Family Arts Department sponsored by Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, Goshen
Four exhibitors submitted four entries in the contest. Also participating in the contest were Karen Meade, Goshen, with Pumpkin Crunch Cake; Amy Rensberger, Milford, with Pumpkin Chili; and Mae Beane, Elkhart, with Vietnamese Pumpkin Egg-Roll.
First Place
Two Sisters and a Big Brother
Trevor Wendzonka, Goshen
2 Poblano Peppers
2 Ears Sweet Corn
Olive Oil
1 T. Butter
Beef Soup Bone
Salt and Pepper
2 Med. Onions, Diced
2 Carrots, Peeled and Diced
2 Celery Stalks, Diced
1 tsp. Cumin
1/2 tsp. Ancho Chili Powder
3 Garlic Cloves, Minced
2 C. Water
1 T. Beef Base
15-oz. Tomatoes
15-oz. Black Beans, Rinsed
24-oz. Pumpkin
1 tsp. Cinnamon
Chives and Cilantro to Garnish
Roast two poblano peppers over an open flame, charring the skin. Remove from the heat and place in a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, steaming the peppers for about 10 minutes to make skin removal easier. Cut the kernels from the ears of corn. Heat a cast iron Dutch oven and add oil. Add the corn to the pot, cooking to add a little color, about five minutes. Remove the corn to a bowl and set aside. Add olive oil and butter to the cast iron pot. Prepare soup bone with salt and pepper and sear on all sides, about three minutes between turns. Remove the bone to a plate and set aside. If needed, add a small amount of oil to the pot. Add the onions, carrots and celery, cooking until the onions are translucent. Add cumin and ancho powder. Add garlic and stir, cooking about one minute. Remove the skins and seeds from the poblanos and dice. Add to the pot, along with the soup bone, corn, water, tomatoes, and beef base. Simmer on low heat for one hour. Add beans and pumpkin, along with cinnamon. Simmer for 30 more minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Check seasoning and serve with chives and cilantro.
