Word to the wise: Do not torch the webs

Fall webworms make their home in a cherry tree, with caterpillars approaching an inch in length. While the webbing may be unsightly, there will be minimal consequences to the tree. Burning the webbing would create more damage than the caterpillars.
Webs are appearing in trees around the area. This ritual of the fall is caused by the fall webworm. Over 100 hardwood tree species, including alder, ash, cherry, cottonwood, elm, maple, various fruit trees, walnut and willow can be fed upon.
Fall webworm has one generation per year in our area. Adults appear from late June to early July, fly at night and lay eggs on the underside of leaves. After hatching, the young larvae begin feeding, at first on the surface of leaves. As the larvae grow, they begin to feed on entire leaves, spinning silk wherever they go. Eventually, they enshroud leaves and then whole branches in a loosely spun tent of silk, within which larval development and feeding occurs, so that leaf fragments, cast skins and droppings become incorporated.
