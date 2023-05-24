ELKHART — Women’s health will the focus of the next League of Women Voters of Elkhart County meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Elkhart IU campus, 125 E. Franklin St.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will feature two health experts, Dr. Bethany Wait and Dr. Kaitlin Vlaeminck. A question-and-answer session will follow their remarks.
