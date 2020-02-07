Representatives from Stable Grounds and 100 Women Who Care gather for a photo marking the donation of $10,000 from 100 Women Who Care to the new equine therapy nonprofit. In front, from left, are Julie Whitehead, Kori Cripe, Jane Allen, Linda Grant and Jenny Welch. In back are Kim Peddler, Carrie Berghoff, Lara Palmer, Shannon Martin, Mike Varner, Yvonne Buller, Cindy Miller and Jodi Spataro.
Photo provided / Community Foundation of Elkhart County
MIDDLEBURY — The groundbreaking for Stable Grounds could happen as early as this spring and a $10,000 grant from 100 Women Who Care will help make it possible.
A total of $375,000 is being raised so a barn with stalls, a classroom, offices and a show arena can be constructed on 3.65 acres on the main campus for Middlebury schools. The women who attended the January meeting of 100 Women Who Care heard the presentation from Jane Allen, superintendent of Middlebury Community Schools, and awarded their quarterly grant to the effort.
