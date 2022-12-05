Lara Perry wore a lighted Grinch hat to the Ugly Sweater Run in Elkhart on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
The Elkhart Fire Central Station was transformed into a dining room and meeting for the Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
A member of the Elkhart Fire Department serves pancakes during Breakfast with Santa at the Elkhart Central Fire Department station on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Ugly Sweater Run runners wait for the start of the run at the NIBCO Ice and Water Park on Saturday. About 225 runners registered for the 5k race. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Scott Perry (foreground) runs with the pack of runners at the start of the Ugly Sweater Race in Elkhart on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Runners pass under the Elkhart Ave bridge as they run along the River Walk in the Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Overall winner Andy Williams checks his watch as he finishes the Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Lara Perry wore a lighted Grinch hat to the Ugly Sweater Run in Elkhart on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Winterfest in photos4
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Winterfest in photos
Top: Rachel Glover feeds her daughter Bryla Glover, 8 months, a piece of pancake during the Breakfast with Santa at the Elkhart Central Fire Station on Saturday.
The Elkhart Fire Central Station was transformed into a dining room and meeting for the Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
A member of the Elkhart Fire Department serves pancakes during Breakfast with Santa at the Elkhart Central Fire Department station on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Ugly Sweater Run runners wait for the start of the run at the NIBCO Ice and Water Park on Saturday. About 225 runners registered for the 5k race. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Scott Perry (foreground) runs with the pack of runners at the start of the Ugly Sweater Race in Elkhart on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Runners pass under the Elkhart Ave bridge as they run along the River Walk in the Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Overall winner Andy Williams checks his watch as he finishes the Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday. The daylong Winterfest also included ice skating, merchant open houses, a market featuring local crafts, holiday windows at The Lerner Theater and the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.