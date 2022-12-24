GOSHEN — Residents are invited to have fun with emojis and join the Goshen Public Library as the library participates in “All the Feels,” a winter reading challenge sponsored by Beanstack.
The library challenges the community to read and log for at least 15 days and earn at least 10 badges during the challenge.
Earn fun emoji-themed badges for logging your reading, completing activities, and submitting book reviews. Top-performing libraries and schools will earn cash prizes from Beanstack.
The Winter Reading Challenge goes a step beyond fun.
“Reading for pleasure is vital to helping children improve learning while increasing vocabulary, empathy and decision-making skills,” said Tina Ervin, head of Children’s Services at Goshen Public Library.
Registration is open to all ages: You can register at goshenpl.beanstack.org/reader365.
Track your reading. Complete activities and earn badges. The Winter Reading Challenge runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.
Prefer to track your reading on paper? This year’s reading challenge will incorporate the paper reading log.
Access the paper log to track your reading and activities.
Then log in to your Beanstack account or bring the log to the Children’s Desk to submit/record/track your progress.
Only logs entered into Beanstack or brought to the Children’s Desk by Saturday, Feb. 4, will count.
