Winners announced in Open Class baking competition

GOSHEN — Winners are being announced this week in various Open Class, Home & Family Arts, contests at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Here are the results in Culinary Arts: Baking – Sweepstakes and 1st Place Recipes.
Cakes, Unfrosted – Angel food, white
Angel Food Cake
Rebecca Caffee, Geneva
1 C. Cake Flour
1-1/2 C. Powdered Sugar
1-2/3 C. Egg Whites
1-1/2 t. Cream of Tartar
1/2 t. Salt
1 C. Granulated Sugar
1 t. Vanilla
1/2 t. Almond Extract
Sift together 3 times the cake flour and powdered sugar; set aside. In a large bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until just getting foamy. Gradually add the cup of sugar in a slow, steady stream. Add the vanilla and almond extracts. Increase speed to highest setting, beating until stiff peaks form. Remove from the mixer stand and fold in the flour/powered sugar mixture in three additions. Gently spoon into a grease-free 10” tube pan. Cut through the batter to remove any air pockets along the sides. Bake in a 375° F oven for 25 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° F and bake the last 20 minutes. Cake is done when the top is golden and the cracked areas feel dry to the touch. Invert pan on an inverted funnel (or a glass pop bottle like Mother did) and allow to cool completely before removing from the pan.
Cakes, Multiple Layer, frosted – Other
Pistachio cake with key lime curd and creamy lime icing
Emily Stump, Nappanee
Cake:
1 C. Shelled Pistachios
2-1/2 C. Cake Flour
3/4 C. All-Purpose Flour
1 T. Baking Powder
1 t. Baking Soda
3/4 t. Salt
1 Cup Butter, Softened
1-3/4 C. Superfine White Sugar
1 t. Vanilla
1 Lg. Egg
3 Lg. Egg Whites, Room Temp.
1-1/2 C. Ice Water
Key Lime Curd:
1 C. Sugar
5 Eggs
3/4 C. Key Lime Juice
1/8 t. Salt
2 T. Lime Zest
7 T. Butter, Cut into Cubes
Icing:
1 C. Butter, Softened
1 C. High-Ratio Vegetable Shortening
1/2 t. Salt
6 C. Confectioner’s Sugar
1 t. Vanilla
1/8 t. Key Lime Oil
1/4 C. Milk
Green Paste Food Color
Garnish:
Chopped pistachios and lime slices
Cook key lime curd in advance. Whisk together sugar and eggs in a small saucepan. Add juice, salt and zest; stir until smooth. Place saucepan over medium heat; cook, stirring, until mixture thickens and temperature reaches 160° F. Whisk in butter a few cubes at a time, until smooth. Pour through a fine strainer into a bowl and chill until ready to use.
Preheat oven to 325° F. Grease and line three 8-inch cake pans with parchment paper. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse pistachios until they are coarsely chopped. Remove 2 T. to a small bowl. Pulse remaining pistachios until they have an almost powder-like consistency. Transfer to a large bowl and whisk together both the roughly chopped and finely chopped pistachios with the cake flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In another large bowl, cream butter for 3 minutes. Gradually add the sugar, beating until fluffy. Add the vanilla and the egg, and mix until just combined. Turn mixer to low. Add flour/pistachio mixture in three additions, alternating with ice water, mixing each time until just combined. Scrape down bowl and mix for a few seconds more.
In a medium, clean bowl, with clean beaters, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, about 3-5 minutes. Fold the egg whites into the batter. Divide the batter evenly among the cake pans and smooth the tops. Bake for 25-30 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking. Cakes are done when a toothpick inserted into centers comes out clean.
Transfer to cooling rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Flip cakes out of pan onto wire rack to cool completely. Remove parchment paper from bottoms.
For the icing, in a large bowl, place butter, shortening and salt. Beat until smooth and fluffy. Add confectioner’s sugar, one cup at a time, beating well. Add vanilla, key lime oil and milk and beat several minutes until icing is creamy and fluffy. Tint to desired color. Place cake on serving platter to fill and ice. Garnish as desired.
Cakes, Single Layer – Pound or bundt
Ginger Ale Pound Cake
Patsy Berkey, Goshen
2 Sticks Butter
1/2 C. Vegetable Shortening
5 Lg. Eggs
2-1/2 C. Sugar
3 C. All-Purpose Flour
3/4 C. Ginger Ale
1/2 t. Salt
2 t. Vanilla
2 t. Lemon Flavoring
Preheat oven 325° F. Generously grease pan with shortening and dust with flour. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and shortening until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time. Mix in sugar. Alternating between the two, add flour and ginger ale. Then add salt, vanilla and lemon flavoring. Continue beating for five minutes. Pour mixture into pan and bake for 90 minutes (resist opening the oven door while baking). Remove cake and set on a wire rack until cooled, 15-20 minutes. Put a plate on top of the open side of the pan and flip it upside down. The cake should drop out.
Candy – Other
Dr. Jack Winslade’s Crock Pot Candy
Linda Weybright, Syracuse
2 1lb. Vanilla Almond Bark, Broken into Pieces
12-Oz. Milk Chocolate Chips
1 (4-Oz.) Bar Sweet German Chocolate Baking Bar, Broken into Pieces
24 Oz. Salted Dry Roasted Peanuts (make sure to use only salted peanuts)
Layer in crockpot as listed above. Cover and turn crockpot to low. After 2 hours, stir and drop by teaspoon/tablespoons onto parchment paper. You may make pieces as large as you like, I use a teaspoon and make bite-size pieces. It will take several minutes for candy to set up.
Cookies – Filled
Key Lime Citrus Filled Sandwich Cookies
Emily Stump, Nappanee
Cookies:
3/4 C. Butter, Room Temp.
2/3 C. Sugar
1 t. Vanilla Extract
1 T. Lime Zest
1/8 t. Salt
1-3/4 C. Flour
Filling:
1/2 C. Butter, Room Temp.
1/8 t. Salt
1 T. Lime Zest
1/2 t. Vanilla Extract
1-3/4 C. Powdered Sugar, Sifted
1 T. Lime Juice
Glaze:
1-1/2 C. Powdered Sugar
4 T. Lime Juice
Sprinkles for Garnish
Beat butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl at medium speed until combined; add vanilla, lime zest and salt and beat until incorporated. Scrape down bowl as needed. Reduce to low speed and mix in flour just until incorporated and dough begins to come together in large pieces. Scrape dough on to a piece of plastic wrap, shape into a disk and wrap well. Chill dough until firm, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350° F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll out dough to 1/4” thick on a lightly floured board. Use a floured cookie cutter to cut out cookies. Place cookies on baking sheet and bake for 12-14 minutes, rotating pans halfway through until edges are lightly golden brown. Cool 5 minutes then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
For the filling, combine butter, salt, lime zest and vanilla in a bowl and mix until combined. Beat in powdered sugar and lime juice on low until combined, then on medium speed till light and airy. Transfer filling to piping bag.
To assemble the sandwich cookies, pipe a tablespoon of filling in the center of a cookie. Top with another cookie, pressing gently to adhere. Prepare glaze and transfer to a piping bag, drizzle over each cookie and sprinkle to garnish. Makes 16 sandwich cookies.
Crackers – Anything Goes
Crackers
Barb Brown, Elkhart
3 C. Flour
2 t. Sugar
2 t. Salt
4 T. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 C. Water
Suggested Toppings: Sea Salt, Garlic Salt, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds
Heat oven to 450° F with the oven rack in the lower half of the oven. Sprinkle baking sheet lightly with flour. Set aside. Mix dry ingredients in a medium bowl; add oil and water. Stir till a soft, sticky dough is formed. Divide and shape the dough into a rectangle about 1/8” thick. Cut into small rectangles or cut with a cutter. Transfer to baking sheet and prick with a fork. Sprinkle dough with preferred topping and bake for 12-15 minutes until edges start to brown.
Cupcakes, Frosted - Other
Banana Cupcakes with Apricot Butter Icing
Cherylynn Boyd, Culver
1-1/4 C. Flour
1-1/2 t. Baking Powder
1/2 t. Baking Soda
1/4 t. Salt
2 Very Ripe, Large Bananas
1/2 C. Sour Cream (not low fat)
1-1/2 t. Vanilla
3/4 C. Sugar
1/2 C. Real Butter, Unsalted, Room Temp.
1 Lg. Egg
1 Lg. Egg Yolk
Icing:
2-1/2 C. Powdered Sugar
1 Stick Real Butter
4 T. Shortening
3 T. Apricot Preserves
1 t. Vanilla
Heat oven to 350°F. Line 12 cupcake tins with paper liners. If using large ruffled liners, you will only fill 11 cupcakes. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in medium bowl. Mash bananas with fork in another bowl until smooth. Add sour cream and vanilla. Using an electric mixer, beat sugar and butter in the bowl of the mixer or a large bowl with a hand mixer about 3 minutes. Mix the egg and egg yolk together and add to the butter/sugar mixture; blend well. Add flour mixture in three additions, alternating the sour cream/banana mixture and end with the flour. Beat until blended after each addition. Divide batter using 1/4 cup into each paper liner. If using the larger liners, adjust this to a slightly large amount to 3/4 full. Bake 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Store on wire rack until ready to ice. For icing, beat ingredients together until fluffy. Frost the cakes. Can freeze them and add icing later. Leftover icing can be frozen as well.
Gluten Free – Other
Gluten Free Zucchini-Orange Muffins
Fancheon Relser, Albion
2 C. Quinoa Flour
1/2 C. Granulated Sugar
1/4 C. Brown Sugar
1-1/2 t. Baking Soda
1 t. Cinnamon
1/4 t. Cloves
1/4 t. Salt
Zest of 1 Orange
2 Eggs
1/4 C. Canola Oil
1 C. Orange Juice
1 C. Shredded Zucchini
1/2 C. Dried Cranberries
1/2 C. Walnut Pieces
Preheat oven to 375°F and lightly spray 12 muffin cups. In a medium container, combine flour, sugars, baking soda, spices, salt, and orange zest. In mixer bowl, beat together eggs, oil and orange juice. Add to the dry ingredients and mix only to moisten dry ingredients. Fold in zucchini, cranberries, and walnut pieces. Portion evenly into prepared muffin cups and bake until set, about 25 minutes. Allow to cool on wire rack for 5 minutes before removing from pans.
Heart-Healthy – Cookies
Less Sugar Egg-Free Apple Cookies
Fancheon Resler, Albion
3 C. All-Purpose Flour
1-1/2 t. Baking Soda
1/2 t. Salt
1 t. Allspice
1-1/2 t. Cinnamon
1/4 t. Nutmeg
3/4 C. Unsalted Butter
1/2 C. Brown Sugar
1 C. Honey Granules
Egg Replacer for 2 Eggs*
1/3 C. Skim Milk
3/4 C. Chopped Walnuts
1 C. Baking Raisins
1-1/2 C. Chopped Apple
Combine first 6 ingredients in large container and mix to blend; set aside. In large mixer bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar, and honey granules until fluffy. Add egg replacer and beat again. Gradually add dry ingredients alternately with milk. Mix in nuts, raisins, and chopped apples. Shape by 2-t. size cookie scoop and drop onto lightly sprayed cookie sheets. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned on edges. *2 t. dry egg replacer and 4 T. water equal 2 eggs.
Honey-Baked Items – Breads
Sweet Potato Honey Yeast Bread
Carolynn Riddle, Goshen
2 pkg. Dry Active Yeast
1-3/4 C. Warm Water (110-115 degrees)
1 C. Mashed Sweet Potato, Without Milk or Butter
1/2 C. Plus 1 T. Butter, Softened, Divided
1/2 C. Honey
1 Egg
2 t. Salt
3 C. Whole Wheat Flour
3-1/4 to 3-1/2 C. All-Purpose Flour
In a mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add sweet potatoes, 1/2 cup butter, honey, egg, salt and whole wheat flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about one hour. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide in half. Shape into loaves. Place in two greased 9”x5”x3” loaf pans. Cover; let rise until doubled, about 25 minutes. Bake at 375°F for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cover with foil if browning too quickly. Remove from pans to wire racks. Brush with remaining 1 T. melted butter. Cool. Yields 2 loaves.
Mixes – Other
Harvey Wallbanger Cake
Len Harms, Goshen
A Harvey Wallbanger is a mixed drink of 1-1/2 oz. vodka, 3 oz. orange juice, and 1/2 oz Galliano mixed with ice.
1 Box Yellow Cake Mix
1 Box Vanilla Instant Pudding
1/2 C. Oil
4 Lg. Eggs
1/4 C. Vodka
1/4 C. Galliano
3/4 C. Orange Juice
Mix all the ingredients together. Beat with a mixer for four minutes. Pour into a bundt cake pan that has been greased and floured. Bake at 350° F for 40-45 minutes or until done. Cool and remove from the pan. For glaze, mix powdered sugar with juice and pour over cake.
Muffins – Other
Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins
Angi Harney, Elkhart
2 C. All-Purpose Flour
2/3 C. Sugar
2 t. Baking Powder
1/4 t. Salt
1/2 C. Butter, Melted
1/2 C. Peanut Butter
1/2 C. Milk
1 Egg
2 t. Vanilla Extract
1/4 C. Strawberry Jelly
Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat 12 muffin cups with cooking spray. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in large bowl; mix well. Combine butter and peanut butter in a medium bowl; mix well. Add milk, egg and vanilla to butter mixture; mix well. Add peanut butter mixture to flour mixture; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Divide half of the batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Spoon about 1t. jelly onto batter in each cup. Top jelly with remaining batter. Bake muffins until golden, 15-20 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from pan; place on wire rack to cool completely.
Pies - Pecan
Rebecca Caffee, Geneva
Granny-Pants Pecan Pie
Never Fail Pie Crust:
3 C. Flour
1 t. Salt
1 C. Lard
3 T. Water
1 Egg
3 T. Vodka
Filling:
2 Eggs, Beaten
1 C. Light Corn Syrup
1/8 t. Salt
1 t. Vanilla
1 C. Sugar
2 T. Melted Butter
1 C. Pecan Pieces or Halves
To make crust, mix together flour and salt. Cut in lard. In a small bowl, combine egg, water and vodka. Mix well and pour as much as needed into the flour crumbs to form dough. Will make 3 pie crusts. For filling, mix all pie ingredients together, adding pecans last. Pour into prepared 8” pastry shell. Bake at 400°F for 15 minutes, then lower the temp. to 350°F and bake an additional 30-35 minutes.
Yeast Bread, Loves – Other
Buttermilk Cheese Bread
Carolynn Riddle, Goshen
3/4 C. Water
1-1/4 C. Buttermilk
2 Pkg. Dry Active Yeast
2 T. Sugar
2 t. Salt
4-1/2 to 5 C. All-Purpose Flour
1-1/2 C. Shredded, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Warm the water and buttermilk together until the mixture reaches 100-105° F. Activate the yeast in this milk-water mixture. Add the sugar and salt, stirring until it becomes frothy. Add half of the flour, and the cheese and beat until smooth. Add remaining flour and knead to a soft, resilient dough mass, for 6-8 minutes.
Place the dough in a greased bowl and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour to until doubled. Punch dough down and divide in two. Roll out to a 12” x 8” rectangle. Roll up on short side, pinching well each roll and place in buttered 8” x 4” bread pan. Repeat with the other half.
Preheat oven to 375° F while shaped dough rises for 30 minutes. Bake for 30-35 minutes, covering with foil last 10 minutes. Remove from pans and spread the loaves with butter. Cool completely. Yields 2 loaves. May also be shaped into 2 dozen rolls and baked for 15 minutes or until browned.
Quick Breads, Loaves – Other
Herbed Beer Bread
Angi Harney, Elkhart
1-3/4 C. All-Purpose Flour
1 C. Whole-Wheat Flour
1/4 C. Light Brown Sugar
1 T. Baking Powder
1 t. Salt
1 t. Dried Dill
1/2 t. Baking Soda
1 12-oz. Bottle or Can of Beer
2 T. Butter, Melted
Preheat oven to 350° F. Coat 9” x 5” loaf pan with cooking spray. Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, dill and baking soda in a large bowl. Mix well. Add beer; stir until batter is smooth. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Pour butter over top. Bake until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 55-65 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack.
Scones – Fruit
Apricot Scones
Rex Gleim, Middlebury
1-3/4 C. All-Purpose Flour
3/4 C. Finely Chopped Dried Apricots
1/4 C. Sugar
1 T. Orange Zest
1-1/2 t. Baking Powder
1/2 t. Baking Soda
1/4 t. Salt
1/4 C. Cold Butter
1/4 C. Sour Cream
1 Egg, Slightly Beaten
3 T. Orange Juice
1 t. Vanilla
Preheat oven to 375° F. Combine flour, apricots, sugar, orange zest, baking powder, baking soda and salt in food processor bowl. Pulse until combined. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add sour cream, egg, orange juice and vanilla until moistened. Turn dough onto lightly floured surface; knead 5-8 times until smooth. Pat dough to a 7” circle on greased baking sheet. Score into 6 wedges; do not separate! Bake 18-25 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes.
Yeast Rolls, Not Sweet – Cloverleaf
Herb and Wheat Cloverleaf Rolls
Carolynn Riddle, Goshen
4-3/4 to 5-1/4 C. All-Purpose Flour
1/3 C. Wheat Germ
1/3 C. Sugar
2 Pkg. Rapid Rise Yeast
1/2 t. Dried Thyme
1/2 t. Oregano
1/2 t. Sweet Basil
1/2 t. Marjoram Leaves
1-1/2 t. Salt
1/2 t. Onion Powder
3/4 C. Water
3/4 C. Milk
1/4 C. Butter, Cut into Pieces
2 Eggs, Divided
1 T. Water
In a large bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups flour, wheat germ, sugar, undissolved yeast, herbs, salt, and onion powder. Heat 3/4 cup water, milk and butter until very warm (120-130° F); stir into dry ingredients. Stir in one egg and enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 4-6 minutes. Cover and let rest on floured surface 10 minutes.
Divide dough into 18 pieces. Divide each piece into 3 equal pieces; roll into smooth balls. Place 3 balls in each section of 18 greased 2-1/2” muffin pan cups. Cover and let rise in a warm place, 30-45 minutes. Heat oven to 400° F while rolls are rising.
Beat remaining egg with 1 T. water; brush on rolls. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until done. Remove from cups; let cool on wire racks. Discard any leftover egg mixture. Brush with melted butter if desired. Yields 18 rolls.
Grand Champion
Yeast, Sweet – Other
Cherry Christmas Loaf
Karen Meade, Goshen
3/4 C. Milk
1/4 C. Butter, Softened
3-1/4 C. All-Purpose Flour
1 T. Yeast
1/4 C. White Sugar
1/2 t. Salt
1/4 C. Water
1 Egg
Cherry Pie Filling
Vanilla Glaze:
2 C. Powdered Sugar
1/3 C. Butter or Margarine, Melted
1-1/2 t. Vanilla
2-4 T. Hot Water
Heat milk in saucepan until it bubbles, remove from heat and mix in butter; stir until melted. Cool until lukewarm. In large mixing bowl, combine 2-1/4 cups flour, yeast, sugar and salt; mix well. Add water, egg and milk mixture; beat well. Add remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When dough has pulled together, turn out on floured surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Cover dough with damp cloth and let rest 10 minutes. Roll out dough into a 15” x 10” rectangle. Transfer dough to a greased baking sheet and spoon pie filling down the center about 3” wide. Cut strips down each side of dough 3/4” to 1” wide. Fold sides over each other, alternating left to right. Press down to seal. Cover and let raise 30 minutes. Bake in preheated 350° F oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool 10 minutes and drizzle with glaze. To make glaze, mix sugar, butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in water 1 T. at a time until smooth.
