GOSHEN — Wings Etc. is hosting a food drive for The Window, culminating with a fundraiser on March 16.
The Dine to Donate fundraiser for The Window is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Organizers say 15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales (excluding alcohol) will be donated to the organization. A food drive held by Wings Etc. Goshen will also be held for The Window in February and leading up to the event.
