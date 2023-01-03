A few years ago, I recall a conversation about the blustery winter weather, and one person at the table scoffed at the idea of “wind chill,” calling it a misery index. That raised my curiosity, so I did some research on what wind chill is, and what it really means.
I learned that temperature is not the only feature that gives the air that cold nip. Wind can accelerate the loss of heat away from people, animals and objects too. When temperatures drop below 50 degrees and wind speeds are greater than 5 mph, the “feels like” temperature is lower than the actual temperature.
