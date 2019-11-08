DUNLAP — The Elkhart County Parks is hosting a wildlife-watching field trip to Pisgah Marsh in Kosciusko County on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Encompassing 445-acres of unique wetland, grassland, and upland habitat, Pisgah Marsh Fish & Wildlife Area is a biodiverse treat for any nature lover, the parks department said. The region is a known birding hotspot, offering the chance to see over 290 species in a year.
The field trip is timed with the arrival of wintering birds. Visitors will have the opportunity to see a wide array of waterfowl species, sandhill cranes, snow buntings and other seasonal specialties. The trip will include a naturalist-led hike in a tallgrass prairie and wildlife viewing along the scenic boardwalk overlooking the marsh.
The trip is from noon to 5:30 p.m. and includes van transportation, snacks, and naturalist guide service in a small group setting. Participants are encouraged to bring good hiking shoes and dress for activities outdoors. The tour will depart from the Service Center in Ox Bow County Park, a 1/2 mile north of the main entrance on C.R. 45.
Cost is $20 per person and open to ages 8 and up. Space is limited and registration by Wednesday, Nov. 13, is required in order to attend. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org/events
Ox Bow County Park is located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.