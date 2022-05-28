ELKHART — The date and time for a widows and widowers social has been changed to 12:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at The Gathering Place at Centre 1231, located at 1231 Johnson St.
Organizers encourage participants to meet new friends and enjoy the company of their neighbors. Light food and beverages, games and prizes, guest speakers, music and community fellowship will be offered.
