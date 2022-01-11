'White Christmas' wins museum competition

LoveWay Executive Director Shelley Becker receives a $1,000 prize from Ruthmere Executive Director Bill Firstenberger during a ceremony Tuesday at the museum to mark the completion of Ruthmere's Hollywood Holiday competition. Ruthmere showcased rooms decorated in Christmas movie themes by various designers in the community. Visitors were asked to vote for their favorite room. "White Christmas," designed by Jamie Garton of Matzke Florist, was featured in Elizabeth Beardsley's bedroom. Matzke selected equine therapy organization Loveway as its charity partner.  Seven hundred and eighty-one people visited Ruthmere over the holidays. Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House will be closed until April 1. 

 Photo provided

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.