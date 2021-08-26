It’s been an odd year. Dry, then lots of rain in later June, then dry again, then another extended rainy period, and now going dry again. Keeping irrigation systems going is time consuming, and costs you money for energy and repairs. But without the water, the crop yields can fall. So, when do you apply that final dose of water to your soybeans and corn?
First, I want to explain the term evapotranspiration, or ET for short. ET refers to the amount of water that both evaporates from the soil and passes through the crop into the air. Soybean plants showing their first yellow pod will have ET of one-tenth of an inch per day for a day that reaches into the mid 80-degree temperatures. Corn at dent stage will have an ET of 0.14 inch per day for a day that reaches into the mid 80-degree temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.