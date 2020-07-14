We know children can become ill with COVID-19, but there have been fewer cases of COVID-19 among children in comparison with adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 2 percent of the United States confirmed cases of COVID-19 were among people younger than 18. The majority of the kids who get the virus appear to have mild or no symptoms. Recently, however, hospitals have reported an increase in the number of cases of children who have developed a new multi-system inflammatory condition.
There have been cases where a child who had or was exposed to COVID-19 develops a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a newly recognized syndrome that affects kids around the ages of 2-15 and causes inflammation in the body. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, but many children with MIS-C have been associated with COVID-19. MIS-C is a rare but serious condition. However, in most cases, children get better with timely medical care. If left untreated, it can lead to severe complications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.