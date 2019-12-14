INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick has been elected head of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) Northeast District during the organization’s annual conference.
Her peers selected her to represent them. Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp stated that “Weirick will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
As district president, Weirick will represent the elected county commissioners in the Northeast district of the state, which includes Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Weirick will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty was elected NE District president during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northeast District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2019 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops, and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and support staff.
Weirick and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on the conference theme “Sharing Solutions” where they shared solutions in many areas of local government and focused on cyber security, wastewater planning, economic development, jails in distress, emergency preparedness and resiliency, road and bridge funding and road safety planning.
State Sen. Rodric Bray who serves as the leader of the Indiana Senate as the president pro tempore “Shared Solutions” with Indiana County Commissioners as the Keynote speaker for the conference on current issues related to local government, infrastructure, and the mental health and addiction problem that is causing jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties. He has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners is a nonprofit organization established to provide the best education, leadership support, and advocacy services for county commissioners to strengthen their influence throughout Indiana.
