GOSHEN — Waterford Crossing Senior Living in Goshen raises money every year for a local charity. This year the residents and staff chose LoveWay Inc. Even with the challenges of COVID, which included one canceled fundraiser, the residents, staff, and community rallied and raised nearly $10,000 for the charity.
While staff was visiting LoveWay, the idea emerged of LoveWay staff hosting a day for the residents at Waterford Crossing to come to LoveWay and enjoy some time petting and grooming the horses. It was felt this interaction would be as therapeutic for aging individuals as it is for the younger population normally at LoveWay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.