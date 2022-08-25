In our part of the Midwest, irrigation water is used to supplement natural rainfall. That extra water can make a huge difference in crop yields when applied in a timely fashion. But the end of season water needs for corn and soybeans are quite a bit different, and understanding this can help you make the most of the time and money you spend irrigating.
The rule of thumb for soil moisture in crop fields is that the soil profile should be about 50 percent capacity this time of the year. Corn growers trying to maintain test weight in dry late summer conditions should maintain at least 50 percent of the available soil water holding capacity until the crop reaches black layer of the kernels.
