Wanted: Hunters to help hungry Hoosiers

GARRETT — With the arrival of deer hunting season, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is reminding hunters and landowners about its deer donation program.
“After you’ve filled your freezer, please help us to feed those in need in your area by donating to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative,” the organization says. “Just take your deer in to your local, participating meat processor and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.”
There is no charge to the person providing the deer. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with 87 meat processors statewide and encourages the donation of large game and livestock to our program, raises financial support to pay processing fees on these donations, and gives this nutritious meat to local hunger relief agencies.
Protein is an important nutrient for brain and body development in children, the organization says, and one of the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain.
The goal of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana to assist those in need of additional food services. The program ensures that food banks and other local agencies have meat, allowing them to provide fresh nutritious protein for hungry local families.
“Make someone’s holiday happy and hunger-free, donate a deer today,” the group says.
Processors supporting the program are in New Paris, Middlebury, Shipshewana, Wakarusa and Nappanee and all across the state.
More information is available at www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.
