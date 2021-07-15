The Nappanee Auditorium was built in 1899 at the northwest corner of Main and Market Streets. Many performers came to Nappanee to perform here, and it was also one of the first places to show motion pictures in the area. This building, and many others, will be covered as part of a historic walking tour of Nappanee on Thursday, July 22.
NAPPANEE — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be offering a historic walking tour of Nappanee, organizers announced.
Established in the 1870s, Nappanee was created due to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad building its tracks through the southern part of Elkhart County, according to Patrick McGuire, the museum’s curator of education.
