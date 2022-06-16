ELKHART — The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location in 2022, with the event to be held at Central Park on Sunday, Sept. 18.
“Thanks to our dedicated sponsors, volunteers and participants, last year’s event in Mishawaka met the fundraising goal, and we’re looking forward to another successful year at a new location,” said Abby Geha, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Michiana. “We’re excited about this move, particularly the opportunity to engage with the strong business community in the area, and we’ve received great feedback from the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.