WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library offers a variety of virtual programming and activities for children (and adults) of all ages. Virtual programming takes place on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and the full monthly schedule is located on the website, www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/events.
The public is invited to join the library on its Facebook and YouTube pages at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, for Beginning Story Hour. Children ages 18-36 months and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Kristin live on Facebook for 20 minutes of fun songs, rhymes, and stories all designed to build early literacy skills.
