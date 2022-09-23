Waggin' in the Woods set for Sunday

ELKHART — The second annual dog- and family-friendly Waggin’ in the Woods event is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 East Lusher Ave.
Waggin’ in the Woods is sponsored by the Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue. The event will feature nature walks, $15 dog microchipping, a dog agility course, pet rescue organizations and an Ask-A-Vet booth with Dr. Covey
