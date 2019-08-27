BRISTOL — Elkhart County Parks will offer free training to become a Hoosier Riverwatch monitor from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
Hoosier Riverwatch is a state-sponsored water monitoring program through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).
“It’s incredible how many species a small river can hold,” said Krista Daniels, interpretive naturalist manager for the parks department. “The research we collect provides a valuable snapshot into the ecosystem of our local rivers to ensure their future presence.”
Participants will learn physical, chemical and biological water monitoring techniques through a combination of informational discussion and hands-on testing at a stream in the park.
Upon completion of the training, participants will become official Hoosier Riverwatch volunteer water quality monitors, and can begin surveying their own local rivers and streams. The valuable data collected and entered by volunteers into the IDEM water quality database will be used by many agencies to help determine the health of Indiana’s waterways and how they are changing over time.
All equipment for the class will be provided. Training is free and open to adults of all experience levels ages 18 and up. Space is limited, and registration is required by Tuesday, Sept. 3. Participants can sign up at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The class will meet at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.