Volunteers sought for river cleanup

ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center (EEC) and staff from the Parks and Public Works departments are inviting volunteers to help clean up sections of the Elkhart and St. Joseph rivers as part of EEC’s annual river cleanup.
Volunteers will meet behind Beacon Aquatics Facility on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 a.m. Canoe and walking crews will be traveling along the Elkhart and St. Joseph rivers collecting trash and debris from the water and along the banks.
