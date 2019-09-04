Volunteers sought for park cleanup

NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Parks is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand at a Volunteer Work Day at River Preserve County Park from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Work Day will offer volunteers a hands-on opportunity to assist with trail maintenance, and preserve and protect the park’s ecosystem through the removal of invasive plants. Volunteers will work alongside park staff to fight the spread of invasive plants, such as bush honeysuckle and multiflora rose, and make room for native plants to grow and flourish.
All equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to wear gloves and bring their favorite loppers or shears. Volunteers will meet at Baintertown Park in River Preserve County Park.
All ages are welcome to attend, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To sign up for the Volunteer Work Day, participants should register online by Wednesday, Sept. 11, at elkhartcountyparks.org.
The Elkhart County Parks offers a variety of hands-on volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Work Day projects planned for 2019 include:
n Oct. 12 (10 a.m. to noon): Prairie seed collection at Boot Lake Nature Preserve
n Nov. 16 (10 a.m. to noon): Firewood cutting at Ox Bow County Park
More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
