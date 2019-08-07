Volunteers sought for Bonneyville Mill work day

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks Department is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand at a Volunteer Work Day at Bonneyville Mill County Park from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The work day will offer volunteers a hands-on opportunity to help preserve and protect the park’s ecosystem through the removal of invasive plants. Volunteers will work alongside park staff to fight the spread of ragweed and saplings growing along the park’s waterways, and make room for native plants to flourish.
All equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to wear gloves and bring their favorite loppers or shears.
Volunteers will meet at the Feedlot Shelter next to park’s main parking lot. Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2.5 miles east of Bristol at 53373 C.R. 131.
All ages are welcome to attend, though children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants should register online by Wednesday at www.elkhartcountyparks.org.
