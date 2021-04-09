MIDDLEBURY — ReLeaf Michigan, a non-profit tree organization, is partnering with the Town of Middlebury, St. Joseph River Basin Commission, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Davey Resource Group and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources-Urban and Community Forestry Program to plant 50 trees on Saturday, April 24, at Northridge High School and in Dawn Estates.
Trees provide many benefits to communities such as shade, improving economic vitality of commercial districts, absorbing storm water, and reducing carbon in the atmosphere, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.