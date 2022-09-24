Volunteers help clean up Elkhart River

Volunteers in the Elkhart Environmental Center’s annual river cleanup this year collected a full dump truck’s worth of trash, including a picnic table, five tires, two barrels, three carts, three scooters, three bicycles, a wire drum and a vacuum cleaner.
ELKHART — Residents worked with the Elkhart Environmental Center (EEC) and staff from the Parks and Public Works departments last weekend to clean up sections of the Elkhart River as part of the EEC’s annual river cleanup event.
Volunteers started as early as 8 a.m. to canoe or walk along the Elkhart and St. Joseph rivers. The crews met in an area behind Beacon’s Elkhart Health & Aquatics Facility and went around Island Park and up to Central Park.
