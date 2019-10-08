ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand at a Volunteer Work Day at Boot Lake Nature Preserve from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Volunteers are invited to work alongside park staff to help collect native plant seeds at the preserve. During the project, volunteers will receive guidance on plant identification and will learn techniques on collecting seeds for future park projects.
Boot Lake Nature Preserve is a 300-acre property acquired by Elkhart County Parks from the City of Elkhart in late 2017. It is the second largest park in the county with 280 acres of protected land featuring prairie, wetland, and woodland habitats. The preserve is located one mile northwest of Elkhart at 51430 C.R. 3.
All equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent and work gloves. All ages are welcome to attend, although children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can sign up for the Volunteer Work Day by registering by Wednesday at elkhartcountyparks.org.
The Elkhart County Parks offers a variety of hands-on volunteer opportunities throughout the year. More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org/volunteer or from the administration office at 574-535-6458.
